‘Alpha Assistenza co-accused also a victim’

One co-accused in the syndicated illegal recruitment, and estafa case filed against Italy-based Alpha Assistenza SRL of couple Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro may have been a victim herself.

This, according to Atty. Kris Cancino, one of the counsels of the about 60 complainants against the Alpha Assistenza who were called by the Department of Justice to a preliminary investigation last week.

Cancino assisted the complainants in subscribing to their affidavits, which they submitted to the DoJ with the aid of the National Bureau of Investigation.

DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW broke the story after the complainants sought the paper’s help after allegedly being given the run-around by Consul General to Milan Elmer Cato in Italy and government agencies in the Philippines.

In an earlier interview, Hipolito confirmed that Respicio was her niece who asked her to meet with the complainants, not knowing that they were promised jobs in Italy in exchange for fees of about 2,500 euros.

Respicio also promised to bring Hipolito to Italy, according to the lawyer.

“Arlene, who is an aunt of Respicio, shares the same predicament as Socorro Velasquez, who was also promised a job in Italy but ended up being included in the charge sheet,” Cancino said.

“I pity Arlene because she has cancer, and due to the promise of being sent to Italy for a job, she obliged to see the recruits. Thus, she ended up being included in the charges,” she added.

Respicio and Dutaro had filed a complaint of illegal recruitment against Velasquez before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office, but Velasquez is one of the about 60 complainants in the case being heard at the DoJ.

A representative submitted Hipolito’s counter-affidavit during the 5 January DoJ preliminary investigation conducted by Assistant State Prosecutor Phillip dela Cruz, saying she could not personally attend because of her ailment.

The prosecutor handling the case submitted the case for resolution after Respicio and Dutaro were deemed to have waived their right to respond with their non-appearance.

“Yes, the case is submitted for decision because Respicio did not appear. She was absent despite the fact that she received the subpoena sent by the DoJ,” Cancino said.

The Alpha Assistenza executives are facing charges of violating Republic Act 042, as amended by RA 10022, a law penalizing large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment.

“It depends on the prosecutor handling it since we have to consider the number of complainants and the voluminous documents,” he added when asked when the case would be filed in court if the evidence warrants it.

Assisted by Usapang OFW, the Alpha Assistenza “victims” filed complaints before the Department of Migrant Workers and the DoJ late last year.