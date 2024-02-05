SM Supermalls welcomes the Year of the Dragon with Chan Lim's 50th-anniversary art exhibit

In 1995, SM Megamall hosted the inaugural Chan Lim Family exhibit, captivating viewers with exquisite watercolor paintings featuring gentle subjects like landscapes, flowers, and animals. Pioneering the "art row in a mall" concept through Art Walk in 1992, SM Megamall initiated the advocacy to promote arts and culture.

“Over the years, the Chan Lim family has not only contributed beautiful pieces of art but also dedicated themselves to nurturing the artistic spirit in others. To date, a total of 9,200 individuals have participated in the Chan Lim free painting workshops held at SM Supermalls nationwide, fostering a love for art within our communities,” said SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Ian Mathay.