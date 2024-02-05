SM Supermalls welcomes the Year of the Dragon with Chan Lim's 50th-anniversary art exhibit

LATEST

Celebrate joyful beginnings as the Year of the Dragon roars with prosperity at SM Supermalls!
Jumpstart your lucky February with the 50th-anniversary art exhibition of the distinguished Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students. Their biggest show to date, with the participation of the family led by patriarch Jose Chan Lim and their students, runs from February 4 to 18, 2024, at the Ground Level of SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

SM Supermalls inaugurates Chan Lim's 50th-anniversary art exhibit at SM Megamall, commemorating the Year of the Dragon with hope, joy, and prosperity, featuring (L-R) SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Ian Mathay, Senior Vice President for Marketing Jonjon San Agustin, and the Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students led by Jose Chan Lim, Lucio Ong, and William Lo.
The Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students led by Jose Chan Lim (center).
In 1995, SM Megamall hosted the inaugural Chan Lim Family exhibit, captivating viewers with exquisite watercolor paintings featuring gentle subjects like landscapes, flowers, and animals. Pioneering the "art row in a mall" concept through Art Walk in 1992, SM Megamall initiated the advocacy to promote arts and culture.

“Over the years, the Chan Lim family has not only contributed beautiful pieces of art but also dedicated themselves to nurturing the artistic spirit in others. To date, a total of 9,200 individuals have participated in the Chan Lim free painting workshops held at SM Supermalls nationwide, fostering a love for art within our communities,” said SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Ian Mathay.

SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Ian Mathay
Coinciding with February as National Arts Month, this year's event marks the 50th show for the Chan Lims, showcasing new explorations in traditional Chinese brush painting, including artworks on ceramic plates and parasols. With 460 artworks by 65 artists, this milestone reflects 50 shows held at SM Supermalls, emphasizing the partnership's success in providing a unique mall experience. The annual art show is part of SM's year-long "AweSM" initiatives, contributing to local pride and heritage.

Jose Chan Lim, the patriarch of the Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students
Alex Chan Lim showcases his watercolor masterpieces.
The Chan Lim Family exhibit mesmerizes spectators with superb watercolor paintings, highlighting serene subjects such as seascapes, flowers, and animals.
The exhibit showcases ventures in traditional Chinese brush painting, spotlighting artworks delicately crafted on ceramic taels  and plates.
The exhibit is scheduled to enchant art enthusiasts until February 18, 2024, at the Ground Level of SM Megamall Fashion Hall.
The Year of the Dragon is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune, and positive directions. Embrace these dragon traits by participating in activities like free Chinese brush painting lessons with the Chan Lims on February 11 (Sunday) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first session and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first 50 registrants via Chan Lim Family of SM Supermalls' Facebook page can join the classes.

Embrace auspicious beginnings as the Year of the Dragon brings forth wealth at SM Supermalls.
A Lion and Dragon performance enthralls the audience with colors and movements.
The Year of the Dragon is associated with bringing prosperity, good fortune, and positive opportunities.
Enhance your prosperity with charms and auspicious delicacies at the Lucky in Love Fair on Level 2 of Mega Fashion Hall. Test your luck and directional skills by guiding a flying dragon through obstacles at the Mega Happy Dragon Interactive Game on Level 3 of Mega Fashion Hall.

Enter the Year of the Dragon with vigor through SM Supermalls' dragon dance rituals, abundant feasts, and various exciting activities. Follow and like SM Supermalls on Facebook and Instagram, and use hashtags #ChanLim50thAtMega #LuckyInLoveAtSM #ExperienceTogetherAtSM to spread the word.

