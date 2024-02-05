SM Supermalls welcomes the Year of the Dragon with Chan Lim's 50th-anniversary art exhibit

Jumpstart your lucky February with the 50th-anniversary art exhibition of the distinguished Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students. Their biggest show to date, with the participation of the family led by patriarch Jose Chan Lim and their students, runs from February 4 to 18, 2024, at the Ground Level of SM Megamall Fashion Hall.
In 1995, SM Megamall hosted the inaugural Chan Lim Family exhibit, captivating viewers with exquisite watercolor paintings featuring gentle subjects like landscapes, flowers, and animals. Pioneering the "art row in a mall" concept through Art Walk in 1992, SM Megamall initiated the advocacy to promote arts and culture.
“Over the years, the Chan Lim family has not only contributed beautiful pieces of art but also dedicated themselves to nurturing the artistic spirit in others. To date, a total of 9,200 individuals have participated in the Chan Lim free painting workshops held at SM Supermalls nationwide, fostering a love for art within our communities,” said SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Ian Mathay.
Coinciding with February as National Arts Month, this year's event marks the 50th show for the Chan Lims, showcasing new explorations in traditional Chinese brush painting, including artworks on ceramic plates and parasols. With 460 artworks by 65 artists, this milestone reflects 50 shows held at SM Supermalls, emphasizing the partnership's success in providing a unique mall experience. The annual art show is part of SM's year-long "AweSM" initiatives, contributing to local pride and heritage.
The Year of the Dragon is believed to bring prosperity, good fortune, and positive directions. Embrace these dragon traits by participating in activities like free Chinese brush painting lessons with the Chan Lims on February 11 (Sunday) from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the first session and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first 50 registrants via Chan Lim Family of SM Supermalls' Facebook page can join the classes.
Enhance your prosperity with charms and auspicious delicacies at the Lucky in Love Fair on Level 2 of Mega Fashion Hall. Test your luck and directional skills by guiding a flying dragon through obstacles at the Mega Happy Dragon Interactive Game on Level 3 of Mega Fashion Hall.
Enter the Year of the Dragon with vigor through SM Supermalls' dragon dance rituals, abundant feasts, and various exciting activities. Follow and like SM Supermalls on Facebook and Instagram, and use hashtags #ChanLim50thAtMega #LuckyInLoveAtSM #ExperienceTogetherAtSM to spread the word.