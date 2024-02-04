Passenger capacity at CDO airport seen to increase by 72%

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines expects the passenger capacity at the Laguindingan Airport to increase by 72 percent once the construction of the Passenger Terminal Building or PTB is completed.

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, who accompanied Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista in the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the extension of the airport’s PTB in Misamis Oriental, said the expansion project would help accommodate the growing number of travelers at Mindanao’s second busiest airport.

Laguindingan Airport currently accommodates 790 passengers at a time, exceeding the pre-departure terminal’s capacity, leading to congestion.

The expansion will reportedly use cutting-edge modular construction with prefabricated structural steel, which is affordable, expedites building, and is environmentally friendly.

Once completed in June 2024, travelers would be able to travel more efficiently and comfortably between the municipalities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Marawi, as well as the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon via the Northern Mindanao airports.