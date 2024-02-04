Paeng’ victims get P11M aid

The National Housing Authority has distributed P11.030 million in financial aid to 1,692 families affected by typhoon “Paeng” in Calamba City, Laguna.

Senator Imee Marcos and NHA General Manager Joeben Tai led the event, which distributed assistance under the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program, or EHAP.

Families whose houses were completely destroyed received P10,000 each, while those with partially damaged homes were given P5,000.

A total of 514 families received aid for total damage, while 1,178 benefited from partial damage assistance.

The NHA-EHAP program aims to provide financial support to families affected by natural disasters, aligning with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” or New Philippines.

The distribution was made possible through partnerships with Laguna 2nd District Representative Ruth Hernandez and Calamba City Mayor Roseller “Ross” Rizal.

Other officials present at the event included Office of the Civil Defense Region IV Director Carlos Eduardo E. Alvarez III, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region IV Director Atty. Jann Roby R. Otero, and NHA Region IV Manager Roderick T. Ibañez.