More delinquent motor vehicles renew registration amid 'No Registration, No Travel' policy enforcement

Land Transportation Office chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, on Friday began conducting visits in all of the agency’s regional offices in a bid to hit the ground running in the implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Mendoza said the purpose of the regional visits is to showcase a strong support system to all the LTO regional and district offices across the country and check on the status of the major road safety thrust of agency under the guidance of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

“We want to check on the programs, projects and good practices of each regional offices that can be replicated and utilized in other parts of the country. Iisa lang namaan ang layunin namin dito at yun ay maayos, mabilis at may malasakit na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,”Mendoza said.

During his visit at the LTO Regional Office I, Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Martinez presented to Mendoza the Region 1 Information Management Terminal, or RiMAT which also means “to shine” in Ilocano.

RiMAT illuminates the path to digital efficiency and enhanced client services and is a product of the collaborative efforts between the central office and regional offices. The project provided the groundwork for a more streamlined and responsive LTO.

Mendoza also discussed the nationwide implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy in partnership with other law enforcement agencies like the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police and the local government units.

Based on the data of the LTO, owners of a total of 272,233 delinquent motor vehicles have renewed their expired registration from January 1 to 31 this year.

The renewal of expired motor vehicles for the month of January 2024 included a total of 198,283 motorcycles; 20,427 cars; 34,436 utility vehicles; 12,123 sports utility vehicles; 5,617 taxis; 1,098 tricycles; and 168 buses.

LTO-National Capital Region has recorded 48,490 renewal of registration for the month of January, followed by LTO-CALABARZON WITH 39,680, then LTO-Central Visayas with 30,021, and LTO-Central Luzon with 25,456.

Mendoza has committed to personally monitor the progress of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy, saying the goal is to have all the more than 24 million delinquent motor vehicles to renew their expired registration in the soonest possible time.