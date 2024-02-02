DOH notes 26% decline in COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health on Friday said it noted a 26 percent decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The DOH reported 1,580 new COVID-19 cases from 23 to 29 January, which results in an average of 225 cases reported per day, 26 percent lower compared to the average daily cases logged last 16 to 22 January.

Out of the new cases, 30 were severe or critical.

Fifteen deaths were also recorded. All of these deaths occurred this January, with 13 deaths occurring from 16 to 29 January.

The current cumulative case fatality rate remains low at 1.61 percent.

Moreover, as of 28 January, based on hospital reports, there were 194 severe and critical COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 1,166 dedicated COVID-19 intensive care units, only 181 were occupied. While only 1,4785 of the 10,3096 dedicated COVID-19 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also urged the public to practice different layers of protection to limit COVID-19 transmission among vulnerable groups as well as in enclosed and overcrowded areas.

It also reminded the public to wash their hands, use masks, practice social distancing, and provide adequate ventilation in closed settings as these were proven effective prevention measures against the viral illness.

"Testing is done to confirm cases to determine appropriate clinical management. Isolation at home may be done for mild cases," the Health department furthered.