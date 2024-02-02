BOC Zamboanga intercepts P27.6-M worth of smuggled cigarettes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Friday that the BOC Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) recently intercepted a motorized wooden craft in Brgy. Baliwasan, Zamboanga City, after the authorities discovered it carrying a total of 482 master cases of illegally imported cigarettes with an estimated value of P27.6 million.

During a marine enforcement operation led by the BOC Water Enforcement Division (WPD) together with the Enforcement and Security Service Customs Police Division and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, a motor boat bearing the marking FB JFM 2, also known as "Jungkong" was intercepted and impounded. Upon inspection of the said vessel, the authorities found out that it was loaded with the said contraband.

The nine crew members were immediately arrested after they failed to produce the necessary import documents to prove that their shipment was authorised when they were questioned by the authorities.

Thereafter, the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company assisted the Bureau in manoeuvring the Jungkong and its cargo to their office address in Brgy. Baliwasan, where proper inventory was conducted.

Acting District Collector Arthur G. Sevilla Jr. commended the WPD for the successful maritime security in the area, contributing to the Bureau’s efforts to deter smugglers and prevent the entry of contraband as mandated by Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio.

The seized vessel and the master cases of cigarettes are under the jurisdiction of the Bureau pursuant to Section 117 and the Tobacco Exportation and Importation Rules and Regulations. For violations of Republic Act 10863, also referred to as the "Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016," seize and forfeiture proceedings are being carried out.

For violating Section 1401 of the CMTA, the Bureau also filed a smuggling complaint against the nine crew members. They are now detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 11.

Commissioner Rubio acknowledged the diligence of the Port of Zamboanga headed by Acting District Collector Sevilla, customs operatives, and other patrol groups in the area, saying, “Your robust maritime security efforts reflect your firm commitment to your duties, and this apprehension is a demonstration of the vigilance you bring in safeguarding our coastal borders and protecting the nation from the hazards of smuggled tobacco products.”