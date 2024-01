LATEST

'Sama-Sama laban sa Chacha' forum

LOOK: Former Senator Leila De Lima, former CHR chair Etta Rosales, and other VIP guests held a “Sama-Sama laban sa Chacha” forum to confront the challenge of political duopoly during the Akbayan Party's 26th founding anniversary in Quezon City on Tuesday, 30 January 2024.