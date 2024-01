LATEST

PDEA: Marcos name not in drug list

LOOK: PDEA Chief of staff and spokesperson Derrick Carrion reads the agency's statement responding to the allegations of former president Rodrigo Duterte that he once saw President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s name in the PDEA drug list, at the PDEA office in Quezon City on Monday, 29 January. PDEA denied the claim and said Marcos "is and was never" in the agency's drug list. | (Photos by Analy Labor)