Low tide

LOOK: As seawater recedes to its furthest extent along Manila Bay's coastline due to low tide, some of the young populace in Baseco Compound are seen looking for any sunken debris that has been revealed on Monday, 29 January 2024. According to scientific explanations, the moon's gravitational pull on Earth is the primary cause of high and low tides. The Earth's surface, together with its water, protrudes from the sides closest to and furthest from the moon as a result of tide action. | via KING RODRIGUEZ