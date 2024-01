LATEST

300 kilos of onion en route to Naga

LOOK: At least 300 kilos of native onions from Northern Luzon are being loaded onto a cargo truck along Divisoria in Manila for delivery to Naga on Monday, 29 January 2024. According to the cargo truck attendant, he does not know the onion's retail price, but the cost of conveying it to Naga alone is P3 per kilo. | via KING RODRIGUEZ