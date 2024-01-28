LATEST

Ilocos cops nab high-value target on drug sting

ILOCOS NORTE — A buy-bust operation was conducted by operatives of Solsona MPS led by Police Captain Randy Damo and the Ilocos Norte Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, on the afternoon of Saturday, 27 January, at Barangay Manalpac, Solsona, which had led to the arrest of Aerrol Santos, 27 years old and self-employed. Santos was previously slapped with Drug cases in the past, one as a minor, but was later put on rehab and the second case, as an adult, was dismissed by the court. Recovered from Santos was more or less 1 gram of alleged shabu packed in a heat-sealed sachet, which was the object of sale, and two sachets in his possession that have a standard drug price of P6,800. | via Jasper Dawang