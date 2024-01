LATEST

Cool on Cloud 9

Local tourists enjoy the cold weather as they walk the hanging bridge of Cloud 9, a leisure park in Antipolo on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Antipolo is one of the more accessible areas in the Metro to experience cooler temperatures. Metro Manila also observed its coldest temperature yet this year at 19.9°C recorded at Pagasa Science Garden, Quezon City. | Photos by Analy Labor.