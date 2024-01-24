IMO chief calls for release of seafarers

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has condemned attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and called for the release of the crew of the car carrier Galaxy Leader.

“It is with great concern that I must highlight the regrettable situation developing in the Red Sea on my first meeting as Secretary-General. I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate my strong condemnation of attacks against international shipping in the area and call for an immediate release of the Galaxy Leader and its crew,” Dominguez said at the IMO headquarters in London on Monday.

Houthi rebels controlling parts of Yemen seized the Galaxy Leader in November in support of Palestinians fighting Israeli troops in Gaza. They are also targetting all Israel-owned and Israel-bound ships passing the Red Sea.

“I will continue to reiterate my three key messages on the situation: seafarers are innocent victims, and their safety is paramount; the principle of freedom of navigation should be upheld and allow safe trade of essential goods; and the call for de-escalation of the situation,” Dominguez said in an email sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs is negotiating with concerned parties for the safe return of 18 Filipino seafarers from an oil tanker seized by Iran’s navy in the Gulf of Oman on 12 January.

Cacdac said the Philippine government is actively working towards promptly repatriating the Filipino crew members of the St. Nikolas whose oil cargo were confiscated in retaliation to the seizure of Iranian fuel in accordance with international sanctions.