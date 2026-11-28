UST honors EJ Obiena, Albert Martinez, 61 other distinguished alumni

The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association Inc. recognizes 63 outstanding alumni during the 11th Distinguished Thomasian Alumni Awards on Friday, 27 November 2026, honoring their professional achievements, leadership and contributions to society. Among the honorees are two-time Olympic pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, veteran actor Albert Martinez, and lawyer Benjamin S. Tolosa Jr., a private prosecutor in the vice presidential impeachment proceedings. In her speech, UST Alumni Association President Dr. Evangeline Timbang emphasized the importance of upholding the university’s core values of competence, commitment and compassion, emphasizing that true success is measured not by titles but by service to God and country. Photos by YUMMIE DINGDING