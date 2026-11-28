Manila Cathedral marks centenary of Birhen ng Antipolo’s coronation

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula presides over the Mass marking the 100th anniversary of the canonical coronation of the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, also known as the Birhen ng Antipolo, at the Manila Cathedral on Saturday, November 28. The celebration also marks 400 years since the image, Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje, arrived in the Philippines from Acapulco, Mexico, on June 18, 1626. | Zedrich Xylak Madrid