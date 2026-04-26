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When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words

People zoom into pixels like FBI agents in a crime thriller, convinced every shadow is proof of a grand conspiracy.
When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words
Photographs by Yummie Dingding
Published on

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. died again on the Internet last week. Unfortunately for conspiracy theorists, he inconveniently showed up alive at the Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Mt. Samat on 9 April.

That did not stop online sleuths from confidently declaring that the photographs of the President from the event were AI-generated. They were allegedly recycled from 2025, staged by Malacañang, or perhaps filmed inside a secret government basement beside the tallano gold vault.

BARE-EYED beneath the April sun, the President leads the Araw ng Kagitingan rites.
BARE-EYED beneath the April sun, the President leads the Araw ng Kagitingan rites.
LOOKIE, the President sports a sunglasses like a fashionista.
LOOKIE, the President sports a sunglasses like a fashionista.
When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words
PCO flags 'coordinated' disinformation vs Marcos

Sadly for them, details exist.

The 2026 photos showed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wearing sunglasses. In 2025, he was not. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was absent this year, replaced beside the President by Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan.

Mt. Samat’s cross was under construction in 2026. The officials were positioned differently. Even the diplomats shifted places like extras trying to hit new blocking marks.

THAT’s AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. at his side during the wreath-laying ceremony.
THAT’s AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. at his side during the wreath-laying ceremony.
BRAWNER is absent and in his place is Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan.
BRAWNER is absent and in his place is Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan.

And unless AI has become advanced enough to simulate construction scaffolding, military seating arrangements and diplomatic choreography, reality stubbornly remains reality.

One favorite accusation online was that media outfits merely reposted “throwback” photographs. Never mind that last year a helicopter dropped flower petals during the ceremony, while this year it did not.

SAME diplomats but positioned differently.
SAME diplomats but positioned differently.
JAPANESE Ambassador Endo Kazuya and US Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing join the ceremony.
JAPANESE Ambassador Endo Kazuya and US Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing join the ceremony.

Apparently, helicopters now disappear in fake news universes, too.

This is the exhausting comedy of modern disinformation. People zoom into pixels like FBI agents in a crime thriller, convinced every shadow is proof of a grand conspiracy.

When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words
Strategic communications

A pair of sunglasses becomes state propaganda. A different military official beside the President becomes “evidence” of cloning, body doubles, or perhaps multiverse travel.

Meanwhile, photojournalists simply continue doing the unglamorous work of documentation: checking details, preserving timelines and recording events as they actually happened.

DEFENSE Secretary Gilbert Teodoro stands with the service commanders on the monument’s right flank.
DEFENSE Secretary Gilbert Teodoro stands with the service commanders on the monument’s right flank.
OFFICIALS gather on the monument’s left side with Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.
OFFICIALS gather on the monument’s left side with Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

Because in an age where fake news travels faster than facts, photographs are no longer just images. They have become crime scenes for conspiracy theorists.

And apparently, even wreath-laying ceremonies now need fact-checking.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
AI-generated
Araw ng Kagitingan

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