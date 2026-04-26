When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. died again on the Internet last week. Unfortunately for conspiracy theorists, he inconveniently showed up alive at the Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Mt. Samat on 9 April.
That did not stop online sleuths from confidently declaring that the photographs of the President from the event were AI-generated. They were allegedly recycled from 2025, staged by Malacañang, or perhaps filmed inside a secret government basement beside the tallano gold vault.
Sadly for them, details exist.
The 2026 photos showed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wearing sunglasses. In 2025, he was not. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. was absent this year, replaced beside the President by Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan.
Mt. Samat’s cross was under construction in 2026. The officials were positioned differently. Even the diplomats shifted places like extras trying to hit new blocking marks.
And unless AI has become advanced enough to simulate construction scaffolding, military seating arrangements and diplomatic choreography, reality stubbornly remains reality.
One favorite accusation online was that media outfits merely reposted “throwback” photographs. Never mind that last year a helicopter dropped flower petals during the ceremony, while this year it did not.
Apparently, helicopters now disappear in fake news universes, too.
This is the exhausting comedy of modern disinformation. People zoom into pixels like FBI agents in a crime thriller, convinced every shadow is proof of a grand conspiracy.
A pair of sunglasses becomes state propaganda. A different military official beside the President becomes “evidence” of cloning, body doubles, or perhaps multiverse travel.
Meanwhile, photojournalists simply continue doing the unglamorous work of documentation: checking details, preserving timelines and recording events as they actually happened.
Because in an age where fake news travels faster than facts, photographs are no longer just images. They have become crime scenes for conspiracy theorists.
And apparently, even wreath-laying ceremonies now need fact-checking.