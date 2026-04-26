When pictures paint a thousand (fake) words

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. died again on the Internet last week. Unfortunately for conspiracy theorists, he inconveniently showed up alive at the Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Mt. Samat on 9 April.

That did not stop online sleuths from confidently declaring that the photographs of the President from the event were AI-generated. They were allegedly recycled from 2025, staged by Malacañang, or perhaps filmed inside a secret government basement beside the tallano gold vault.