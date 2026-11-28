The Department of Health (DOH) urged households and communities nationwide to observe proper water storage and handling practices amid El Niño to prevent waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases.

With dry spells affecting water supplies, the DOH advised the public to take the following precautions:

Treat drinking water. Boil tap or filtered water before drinking or use approved chlorine treatment. Store treated water in clean, covered containers.

Reuse water safely. Use recycled or non-potable water only for tasks such as watering plants, cleaning floors and flushing toilets.

Cover water containers. Keep drums, pails and water jars tightly covered to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and spreading dengue.

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Health Secretary Edwin Mercado directed DOH Centers for Health Development, regional offices and local health units to intensify public health advisories and coordinate with local government units on safe water storage and disease prevention.

The department also urged communities to eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes could breed.