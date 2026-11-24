Three more areas have declared a state of calamity as the worsening El Niño phenomenon continues to devastate agricultural production, with nationwide losses reaching P5.5 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The provinces of Isabela and Bohol, along with the municipality of Catanauan in Quezon, have declared states of calamity amid prolonged drought and mounting agricultural losses.

Isabela placed the entire province under a yearlong state of calamity after drought-related agricultural damage reached P2.881 billion since July.

The provincial board unanimously approved the declaration on 12 November, with the resolution made public on Monday, 23 November.

Bohol followed with its own provincewide declaration on 17 November after agricultural losses exceeded P360 million.

Meanwhile, Catanauan declared a state of calamity as agricultural damage reached approximately P147 million.

The NDRRMC reported that El Niño has affected 388,375 people, or 104,149 families, nationwide.

The phenomenon has also caused 39 forest fires in Caraga and disrupted water supplies in at least four areas.

Also read Director Sicat eyes stronger communication for STI initiatives

Before the latest declarations, 106 cities and municipalities had been placed under a state of calamity, including 66 in Cagayan, 23 in Caraga, 12 in Bicol, four in Calabarzon and one in Soccsksargen.

The NDRRMC said the government had distributed P39.06 million in assistance to 24,618 families out of 35,893 identified as needing aid.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that a very strong El Niño is prevailing in the tropical Pacific and could persist until the first half of 2027.

The weather bureau forecast below-normal rainfall across much of the country, increasing the risk of dry spells and drought.

At the Senate, lawmakers from rival blocs filed Senate Resolution 765 on 9 November, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity in areas affected or threatened by severe drought.

All 20 senators present during the session, including Senate President Win Gatchalian and Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III, supported the resolution.

Under Republic Act 10121, calamity declarations allow local governments to access disaster response funds and implement measures such as price controls on basic necessities.

However, Malacañang ruled out a nationwide declaration on 10 November.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said the administration saw no immediate need for such a measure because the government was meeting the needs of affected communities.