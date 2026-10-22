Comelec orders Batanes bets to register online campaign accounts

Candidates vying for the congressional seat of Batanes have been instructed to register their online campaign platforms with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the poll body said Thursday, October 22.

“Ang lahat ng opisyal na social media accounts at pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, at iba pang online at internet-based campaign platforms ng mga kandidatong lalahok sa November 28, 2026 Special Election para sa Miyembro ng House of Representatives sa Lone Legislative District ng Lalawigan ng Batanes ay kailangang irehistro sa COMELEC Education and Information Department,” it said.

(All official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs and other online and internet-based campaign platforms of candidates participating in the November 28 special election for the Batanes congressional seat must be registered with the Comelec Education and Information Department.)

Comelec said registration began Tuesday, October 20, and candidates have until November 16 to register their campaign platforms.

Four candidates are vying for the position: former Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco; Luis Andres Abad, son of former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and the late former Batanes Rep. Henedina Razon-Abad; retired government employee John Gato; and retired soldier Edward Ike De Sagon.

Comelec scheduled the special election for November 28 following the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on September 21.

The poll body completed the printing of ballots for the Batanes special election on Wednesday, October 21.