Amid rising business costs, homegrown fast-food chain Andok’s Litson Corp. is banking on cheaper electricity to improve operational efficiency and protect profit margins through its partnership with Rockport Power Inc.

The partnership initially covers 16 Andok’s branches in Quezon City, Makati, Manila, Cavite, and Tagaytay under the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP), which allows businesses to consolidate electricity demand and secure more competitive power rates.

Within just two months, the participating branches generated enough electricity savings to help offset rising fuel expenses for deliveries and ingredient transportation, two major costs in the food business.

“This partnership with Rockport Power allows us to better manage rising operational costs while staying true to what Andok’s stands for—quality, value, and accessibility,” Andok’s President Maverick Javier said on Friday.

“Through the Retail Aggregation Program, we can protect our customers from price increases and continue serving communities without compromising the products they love.”

For Rockport Power, the partnership showed the commercial potential of electricity aggregation as businesses seek to lower overhead expenses and improve cost efficiency across multiple locations.

“The Retail Aggregation Program was designed to help businesses like Andok’s remain resilient in a volatile cost environment,” Rockport Power President Marvee Espejo said.

“We’re pleased to see how optimized energy sourcing can translate into real operational savings—benefits that ultimately reach the consumers and communities they serve.”