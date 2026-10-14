The company said on Wednesday that the renewal allows it to continue serving qualified electricity consumers while expanding partnerships with distribution utilities and electric cooperatives nationwide.

Homegrown firm Rockport Power Inc. is looking to expand its presence in the retail electricity market after securing the renewal of its Retail Electricity Supplier (RES) license, positioning the company to capture more business customers as competition in the power sector grows.

"The renewal of our RES License is a meaningful achievement for Rockport Power as we celebrate five years of serving the evolving energy needs of Philippine businesses.

It reflects the trust that our customers, partners, and stakeholders have placed in us over the years and strengthens our commitment to helping customers make informed energy choices," Rockport Power President Marvee Espejo said.

Now in its fifth year of operations, Rockport Power serves customers across manufacturing, commercial, education, retail, food and beverage, wellness, and residential development sectors.

The company is seeking to grow its customer base as more businesses explore alternative electricity suppliers to manage operating costs and meet sustainability targets.

"At Rockport Power, we remain focused on delivering on our promise of Smart Energy. Real Savings. by helping customers identify energy solutions that support efficiency, sustainability, and long-term business growth," Espejo said.

Rockport Power participates in the Competitive Retail Electricity Market, Green Energy Option Program, and Retail Aggregation Program, which allow eligible consumers to choose electricity suppliers based on their pricing, operational, and sustainability requirements.

To meet varying customer needs, the company maintains a diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional energy sources, offering supply arrangements tailored to electricity consumption, budget considerations, and sustainability goals.