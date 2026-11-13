Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) reported consolidated revenues of P15.26 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up from P8.90 billion in the same period last year, as the power company continued to expand its renewable energy portfolio through solar and hydropower projects.

The company recorded total net income of P1.84 billion, slightly higher than the P1.82 billion posted a year earlier. Net income attributable to the parent company, meanwhile, rose 32% to P916.2 million.

ACR said its third-quarter performance was supported by sustained plant availability and reliable power generation. Operations at its Sarangani facility, which was affected by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao in June, were also swiftly restored.

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“Our strong financial results reflect our commitment to providing reliable power supply through our resilience and ability to respond quickly to disruptions. We remain true to this commitment with our growth prospects in sustainable technologies while we continue to strengthen our presence in the energy market and pursue opportunities to create long-term value,” ACR chief financial officer Roberto Joaquin P. Ramos said.

The company is advancing two large-scale solar developments in General Santos City and Alabel, Sarangani. Among these is the 45-megawatt alternating current Alabel solar project, which ACR described as one of the country's first actual conversions of a diesel-fired power plant into a renewable energy facility.

“As we expand our generation portfolio, we continue to build a balanced energy mix that meets growing electricity demand while advancing the transition to sustainable energy technologies. Our aim is to consistently play a relevant role in achieving an energy-secure future where affordability, reliability, and sustainability move forward together,” Ramos added.