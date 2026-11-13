Puregold Price Club Inc. recorded an 18.8% increase in consolidated net income to P8.67 billion in the first nine months of 2026, as stronger sales across its supermarket and warehouse formats lifted overall performance.

Consolidated revenues rose 11.7% to P187.71 billion from P168.08 billion in the same period last year, while gross profit increased 13.4% to P35.59 billion.

S&R Membership Shopping warehouses posted a 14.7% increase in same-store sales, mainly driven by higher customer traffic. Puregold supermarkets, meanwhile, recorded 4.5% growth, supported by larger average basket sizes.

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The company attributed its earnings improvement to robust revenue growth and better gross margins, with continued supplier support helping strengthen profitability.

Other operating income increased 6.9% to P3.02 billion from P2.82 billion. Operating expenses also rose 10.7% to P25.41 billion from P22.96 billion.

Despite higher operating costs, Puregold’s net margin improved to 4.6% from 4.3% in the first nine months of 2025, as consolidated net income reached P8.67 billion from P7.30 billion a year earlier.