Alsons Dev wins top honors at PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2025

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) was once again honored as a developer at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, receiving various awards that highlight the company’s consistent track record of producing high-quality properties in Mindanao. The award ceremony, presented in cooperation with global brand Kohler, took place on 15 August, at Shangri-La The Fort in Manila.

Alsons Dev was recognized at this year’s event with several awards, including Best Housing Development (Mindanao) for Narra Park Residences Avia, Best Mixed Use Development for Avia Estate, and a Highly Commended citation for Best Housing Development (Metro Davao) for Mahogany South.

These recognitions build on Alsons Dev’s award-winning streak that began in 2023, underscoring the company’s reputation as a decorated developer in Mindanao and solidifying its multi-year legacy of excellence.

The accolades this year also demonstrate how strong Alsons Dev’s portfolio is. The company’s leadership in producing superior, well-thought-out housing developments is demonstrated by Narra Park Residences Avia, which won Best Housing Development (Mindanao) for the second time in a row. Alsons Dev’s ability to design integrated, functional complexes that blend residential, commercial, and recreational areas in a single master-planned setting is demonstrated by Avia Estate’s victory as Best Mixed Use Development. A commendation that confirms Mahogany South’s potential as a promising new residential neighborhood in Metro Davao was another highlight of the awards ceremony.

“We are grateful to PropertyGuru Philippines for recognizing our work in Mindanao. These awards affirm our ongoing efforts to create well-planned communities that not only meet the needs of families today but also add long-term value to the region. It is especially meaningful to see Mindanao developments highlighted on a national stage, and we remain committed to building places that drive growth and opportunity for generations to come,” said Jolla Soriaga, vice president for Business Development and Management of Alsons Dev.

The company’s long-term dedication to creating people-first communities in Mindanao is further supported by these honors. Alsons Dev’s strategy is on designing aspirational and accessible complexes that combine affordability with high-end living standards. This approach guarantees that the developer’s projects satisfy market demands and advance the communities they serve over the long run.