Alsons profit dips to P2.4B after asset write-down

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR), the publicly listed company of the Mindanao-focused Alcantara Group, reported a slight dip in net income to P2.4 billion in 2025, down from P2.5 billion the previous year, after recognizing an impairment loss on its fossil-fueled generating assets.

In a report released on Friday, the company noted that despite the decline, its net income attributable to the parent company increased 10 percent to P800 million from P722 million in 2024.