Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT) declared a cash dividend of P0.049 per share for the third quarter of 2026 after reporting P1.03 billion in net income for the first nine months, supported by recurring revenues from its renewable energy property leases.

“Our existing portfolio continues to provide a stable source of recurring income, supported by long-term lease contracts with built-in escalations,” CREIT President and CEO Oliver Y. Tan said. “While external conditions continue to influence investor sentiment, our operating fundamentals remain sound. We remain focused on sustaining the strength of our existing portfolio, maintaining consistent returns for our shareholders, and prudently pursuing opportunities that will support CREIT’s next phase of growth.”

The dividend will be payable on 12 January 2027 to shareholders on record as of 11 December 2026.

Also read CREIT gets boost from strong lease

CREIT recorded P1.37 billion in revenue for the January-to-September period, broadly unchanged from the same period last year. Guaranteed base leases accounted for about 93% of total revenue, underpinning the company's recurring income.

The company also posted a gross profit margin of 94% and an EBITDA margin of 98%, reflecting its lease-backed business model.