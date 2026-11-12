Filinvest Land Inc. recorded P17.95 billion in residential reservation sales in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing its full-year 2025 total of P16.97 billion as demand for completed homes supported its property business.

The latest reservation sales figure represented a 33% increase from the same period last year, with ready-for-occupancy units accounting for P9.9 billion, or more than half of total bookings.

Despite stronger reservations, the property developer posted a 4.8% decline in net income to P3.47 billion. Consolidated revenues and other income reached P19.43 billion, while residential revenues fell 4.2% to P12 billion, mainly due to the timing of revenue recognition.

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Leasing operations generated P6.35 billion in revenue, supported by higher contributions from retail and office properties. Retail leasing revenue increased 12.8% to P2.26 billion, while office leasing grew 2.5% to P3.77 billion.

“We are encouraged by the demand we continue to see across our businesses, from families choosing completed homes to businesses choosing our malls, offices, and industrial developments,” Filinvest Land President and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

The company also signed a 99-year lease agreement with a locator at Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City. The transaction is expected to contribute approximately P2.6 billion in fourth-quarter revenue.

Las Marias said the company aims to convert demand into stronger financial results through inventory monetization, recurring income growth and disciplined portfolio management.