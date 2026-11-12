A new rooftop events space overlooking Manila Bay is giving event organizers another option for intimate luxury gatherings in the Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex, as SM Hotels and Convention Centers (SMHCC) expands its portfolio of venues.

Called DEWEY, the facility at Conrad Manila can host up to 170 guests in indoor and alfresco settings. It is designed for private dinners, weddings, cocktail receptions, milestone celebrations and corporate functions.

The venue offers panoramic views of Manila Bay and the city skyline, with a private elevator providing direct access and a helipad available for exclusive guest arrivals. Its interiors can also be customized to suit different events, with dining and hospitality services provided by the hotel.

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SMHCC Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles said the facility was developed to offer a more private setting within the complex.

“We wanted to create a space where guests can enjoy the beauty of Manila Bay in a more private, sophisticated setting,” Angeles said.

DEWEY also expands the range of event formats available in the MOA Complex, which already includes Conrad Manila’s three ballrooms, Lanson Place Mall of Asia’s Grand Saffron Ballroom and SMX Convention Center Manila.