Filipino businesses are poised to tap ASEAN's digital economy, potentially worth up to $3 trillion by 2030, as a landmark regional trade deal promises to slash the cost of reaching overseas customers and open new growth opportunities for local industries.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said Wednesday that the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), set for signing on 14 November, could give Philippine firms a stronger foothold in Southeast Asia's expanding digital market, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) traditionally held back by high costs and trade barriers.

The agreement seeks to make cross-border e-commerce easier and more accessible, allowing local manufacturers, exporters and smaller merchants to scale operations and compete for regional customers without costly overseas expansion.

“We must exhaust the full potential of DEFA. DEFA will open now the e-commerce, at least for trade, will open now the digital space for e-commerce or digital space for trade across ASEAN,” Roque said during a panel discussion.

Roque said the government would launch an aggressive campaign beginning in January to help businesses take advantage of the agreement rather than allow the opportunities to remain largely on paper.

“In fact, starting January, we will now go on an all-out campaign to exhaust the full potential of DEFA. As was mentioned, by 2030, at the very least, the potential is $2 to $3 trillion,” she said.

The trade chief identified e-commerce as a critical growth channel for smaller firms, which often lack the capital, distribution networks and overseas presence needed to break into international markets.

“To get on the e-commerce platform, as you mentioned, for small and medium enterprises, is the cheapest way to go and the fastest way to really get the goods selling,” Roque said.

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The digital trade push also arrives as the Philippines seeks to build on stronger export performance and investment activity despite mounting uncertainties in global commerce.

Roque said investment approvals under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority surged 104 percent from January to August, while those under the Board of Investments climbed 21.2 percent over the same period.

She also pointed to a 35-year high export growth rate of 35.6 percent in September, signaling stronger demand for Philippine goods in overseas markets.

“What does this mean? The Philippine products are now ready for the global market,” she said.

Philippine exports are also gaining ground outside traditional strongholds such as electronics, semiconductors, and minerals, with coconut, calamansi, pineapple, bananas, and ube carving out bigger opportunities overseas.

To capitalize on rising demand, the government is racing to secure more trade deals, with negotiations underway with the European Union and Canada and an agreement with Chile set for signing on 19 November.

The Chile deal could give Filipino exporters a foothold in South America, while deeper ASEAN digital integration promises cheaper access to regional markets.