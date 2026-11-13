Meat processor King Sue Ham & Sausage Co. Inc. is transitioning its main manufacturing facility in Caloocan City to 100% renewable energy through a retail electricity supply agreement with ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), as the nearly century-old company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Under the agreement, ACEN RES, the retail electricity supply arm of Ayala group energy platform ACEN Corp., will provide renewable power to King Sue’s production operations.

The shift is being facilitated by the government's Retail Competition and Open Access program, which allows qualified electricity consumers to choose their electricity suppliers.

Also read ABS-CBN net loss widens 32% to P2.95B

King Sue said the transition is expected to help lower electricity costs and manage operating expenses, particularly for its energy-intensive meat processing and cold storage operations.

“Powering cold storage and food manufacturing requires significant energy resources,” said Sheila Mina, vice president and head of account management at ACEN RES. “By partnering with ACEN RES, King Sue Ham achieves greater operational cost efficiency while actively contributing to the country’s transition toward renewable energy. Our goal at the Ayala group is to make green energy accessible and commercially viable for growing Philippine businesses.”

The partnership supports King Sue’s long-term plans, including potential facility expansions, as the family-owned business approaches its centenary in 2030.

“As we approach our centenary in 2030, preparing for the next 100 years means adopting sustainable ways of doing business,” said Richie King, operations manager at King Sue Ham.