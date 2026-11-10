SWS: Public interest in Duterte’s ICC trial drops to 55%

Public interest in the proceedings against former President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) has declined, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Results of the Third Quarter 2026 Social Weather Survey, conducted from 21 to 27 September through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults, showed that 55 percent of Filipinos followed reports about a motion filed by Duterte’s lead defense counsel, Peter Haynes, before the ICC.

The figure was down from 72 percent in June 2026, 75 percent in March 2026 and 80 percent in November 2025.

The motion, filed on 31 August 2026, asked the ICC prosecution to refile the Document Containing the Charges against Duterte, arguing that the charges were too vague and imprecise and violated his right to be fully informed of the accusations against him.

Net confidence in ICC fair trial at +16

The survey also found that 41 percent of adult Filipinos have much confidence that the ICC will conduct a fair trial of Duterte, while 26 percent expressed little confidence.

Net confidence in the ICC’s ability to conduct a fair trial stood at +16, with the highest rating recorded in Balance Luzon at +21, followed by Mindanao at +17, Metro Manila at +9 and the Visayas at +6.

Of the respondents, 15 percent said they have very much confidence in the ICC, while 26 percent expressed somewhat much confidence. Meanwhile, 17 percent said they have somewhat little confidence and nine percent have very little confidence. The remaining 33 percent were undecided.

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The survey further showed that 93 percent of respondents were aware of the ICC, while 39 percent expressed much trust in the international court and 30 percent said they have little trust.