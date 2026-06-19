ICC sets status conferences ahead of Rody November trial

Among the priorities is setting deadlines for the prosecution, defense, and victims’ representatives to submit observations on an upcoming medical panel report evaluating the 81-year-old former leader’s health.

The public hearings will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Philippines) and will be livestreamed on the ICC website.

Court officials cited that some portions may transition into private sessions if discussions touch on sensitive witness protection or security matters.

According to a four-page document issued Thursday by Trial Chamber III, the agenda will also cover the adoption of a protocol for handling confidential information, length limitations on the prosecution’s trial brief and undisclosed public statements made by an unnamed defense counsel.

The court established a timeline for final submissions before the trial begins. ICC prosecutors must submit their final list of evidence and witnesses by 31 August, followed by the victims’ legal representatives on 28 September and Duterte’s defense team on 30 October.

To recall, Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity for murder, involving the alleged summary killings of 78 individuals — including six children — suspected of drug involvement between 2013 and 2018.

The charges span his tenure as mayor of Davao City and his presidency, covering operations by the alleged “Davao Death Squad” hit group.

Duterte has been held at the ICC detention center since his 11 March arrest in Manila. The court has repeatedly denied his petitions for interim release and reviews of his detention.

The trial chamber recently granted a defense request for a new round of medical and psychiatric assessments, with independent expert reports due by 18 August to verify that Duterte is physically and mentally fit to stand trial.

Before resigning in early May, Duterte’s lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, petitioned the court to reverse a 26 January ruling that declared the former president fit for trial.

The defense has consistently maintained that Duterte is too weak to participate due to his advanced age, unexplained weight loss, and cognitive decline.

While Duterte was permitted to skip earlier procedural sessions, including a 27 May status conference, ICC regulations mandate his physical presence in the courtroom once the actual trial commences.