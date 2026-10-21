Dietrich Benjes, the VP APAC of EfficientIP during a discussion on cyber attacks in the first day of VSTECS CXO Tech Summit 2026 in Boracay.

BORACAY-- Domain Name System (DNS) security is rising as a critical line of defense against increasingly sophisticated online scams, as cybercriminals exploit artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive victims.

EfficientIP, a France-based enterprise network security and automation specializing in DDI: Domain Name System (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), and IP Address Management (IPAM).

Dietrich Benjes, the Vice President APAC of EfficientIP told DAILY TRIBUNE that there are multiple ways where people can be cyber scammed such as linguistic and visual alteration, and now with the utilization of AI.

“When users click suspicious links in text messages or emails, DNS security systems can inspect the requested domains and block connections identified as malicious,” Benjes said.

“This can help protect users from phishing websites, fraudulent promotions and sites impersonating legitimate organizations,” he added.

How does it work?

DNS translates website names into the addresses needed to access online services, through monitoring DNS requests, cybersecurity providers can identify suspicious domains, block access to malicious websites and alert organizations before users interact with potentially harmful links.

Beyond blocking malicious websites, DNS security can help organizations detect suspicious network activity and protect critical infrastructure against denial-of-service attacks, which overwhelm servers with excessive traffic.

He warned that cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated as AI enables criminals to automate scams, generate convincing scripts and impersonate trusted institutions on a larger scale.

Benjes also highlighted that older people and those with limited cybersecurity, media and internet awareness may be particularly vulnerable to deceptive messages and AI-generated content.

However, he stressed that DNS protection must work alongside cybersecurity education and other defensive measures.

Users should avoid clicking unsolicited links and independently verify messages claiming to come from banks, telecommunications providers or other organizations.

The growing threat of online fraud has also prompted government and industry collaboration with the Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime joining a high-level coordination meeting alongside National Telecommunications Commission, together with the Credit Card Association of the Philippines, Globe Telecom, Smart Communications and DITO Telecommunity, to intensify efforts against online scams.