Rival blocs in the Senate have joined forces to urge President Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity in areas projected to be hit hardest by the drought caused by the prevailing Super El Niño.

All 20 senators present authored Senate Resolution 765, filed on Monday, pressing Malacañang to expedite government assistance and mobilize available funds in the 2026 budget for affected communities.

Senators expressed alarm over the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) report that a “very strong” El Niño is now present in the tropical Pacific Ocean, is expected to peak before year-end, and may persist until the first half of 2027.

A recent assessment of the state weather bureau revealed 12 provinces are expected to experience drought this month, including Albay, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur in the Bicol Region, as well as Catanduanes, Capiz, Leyte, Southern Leyte Negros Oriental, Western Samar, and Siquijor in the Visayan group.

Isabela and Misamis Oriental are also at the forefront of the drought crisis.

The resolution states that, as of 6 October, 106 cities and municipalities across Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Bicol, CALABARZON, and Soccsksargen had declared local states of calamity, affecting approximately 388,375 people.

Other nations have been actively preparing for the intensifying Super El Niño, which the World Meteorological Organization warned will push global temperatures to record highs.

According to PAGASA, El Niño increases the likelihood of rainfall deficits, though heavy rainfall may still occur due to the passage of tropical cyclones and other rain-bearing weather systems.

Despite the threat of a prolonged drought, the national government has yet to take remedial measures to mitigate projected agricultural losses and water shortages that threaten food security and may push prices of basic commodities to unprecedented levels.

“It’s currently planting season in our rice fields, and crops need water. We also need to ‘plant’ remedial measures, such as imposing price ceilings, to combat overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding,” Senator Kiko Pangilinan said.

The Department of Agriculture reported that agricultural losses hit as high as P6.87 billion across 249,028 hectares as of September. The figure equals 43 percent of the losses recorded during the drought season for 2023 and 2024.

Yet senators said aid reached only 2.53 million, or 22.8 percent, of the 11.12 million target beneficiaries of the DA's El Niño action plan, underscoring the urgent need to accelerate government assistance before drought erodes rural livelihoods.

Senators urged Marcos to declare a state of calamity or a state of imminent disaster, as warranted under existing laws.

A declaration of a state of calamity under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act (RA 10121), mandates remedial measures such as “programming or reprogramming of funds for the repair and upgrading of public infrastructure and facilities, and the granting of no-interest loans to the most affected sectors, subject to applicable laws.”

Senators urged the Department of Budget and Management to immediately mobilize available funds under the current budget, including tapping the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and agency Quick Response Funds.

A budget hearing in late October revealed that the government has about P112 billion in aggregate national resources for the remainder of 2026, including P39 billion for the disaster fund, though they said the figures require proper accounting to confirm the funds are still available.

Senators proposed that such funds prioritize farm inputs, irrigation and water support, livestock assistance, crop insurance, and food assistance for affected farmers and fisherfolk.

The lawmakers also called for strict price monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities to address and crack down on overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding in affected areas, and to provide periodic updates to the Senate on fund mobilization, assistance delivery, and price monitoring.