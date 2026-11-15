Bayombong Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao has urged the public to express their opposition to the proposed establishment of a Pax Silica facility in Capas, Tarlac as well as to large-scale mining in the country.

Mangalinao declared “development cannot mean the sacrifice of farmers, Indigenous peoples, workers, and rural communities for the benefit of power corporations and foreign interests.”

“The earth is not merely a source of raw materials; it is our common home and the foundation of life for present and future generations,” he stated.

Also read Bayombong bishop calls for dialogue amid mining dispute

Mangalinao assured that the church is not opposed to development as long as it is genuinely just, sustainable and determined by the people themselves.

With this, the prelate urged parishes, schools, households and local government units in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces to hang banners on 16 November that declare their opposition to Pax Silica and large-scale mining.

“No banner is too small. A tarpaulin, a painted cloth, or a handwritten sign will do,” he said.

The bishop lamented that Nueva Viscaya has long carried the heavy burden of large-scale, foreign-led mining that threatened livelihoods, damaged ecosystems, make uncertain the water sources, and displaced farming and indigenous communities.

“Even without the Pax Silica deal, we are already deeply concerned about the continuing harassment against our brothers and sisters in Dupax del Norte and Kasibu who have been bravely defending their land against large-scale mines,” he cited.

Also read Alyansa Tigil Mina rallies vs destructive mining

“If Pax Silica pushes forward without genuine consultation and strong protections, the same pattern may become worse: communities may face greater pressure to give up their land, while those who speak out may face more harassment and intimidation,” he warned.

Pax Silica is a United States-led international initiative intended to strengthen and secure supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing.