Project CHIKA aims to strengthen transparency, accountability and responsible use of public funds.

Los Baños Municipal Accountant Ronell B. Alcachupas, CPA, addresses local government officials and employees during the weekly flag-raising ceremony on November 9, 2026, where he introduced Project CHIKA (Confidential Hotline for Irregularities & Key Audit Concerns), an initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and the responsible use of public funds. (Photo courtesy of the Municipal Government of Los Baños)

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The municipal government of Los Baños has introduced Project CHIKA, a confidential reporting initiative aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and proper management of public funds.

The initiative, formally called Confidential Hotline for Irregularities & Key Audit Concerns, was presented during the municipality’s weekly flag-raising ceremony on Monday, 9 November 2026.

Municipal Accountant Ronell B. Alcachupas, CPA, introduced the project as a joint initiative of the Municipal Accounting Office and the Human Resource Management Office, headed by Miraflor O. Tado.

Project CHIKA aims to provide a confidential channel for reporting information and concerns involving government transactions. Reports gathered through the initiative are intended to support the review of financial practices and strengthen safeguards for the responsible use of public resources.

During the ceremony, Alcachupas also presented the Accounting Office’s accomplishments, ongoing activities and recognitions.

Meanwhile, Municipal Children Association vice president Rogelio Gabrielle M. Dizon outlined activities for the 34th National Children’s Month celebration, carrying the theme “Manindigan! Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa.”

MCA president Gianna Carla D. Malibiran led participants in reciting the Panatang Makabata, reaffirming their commitment to promoting children's rights and welfare.

Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon commended the Municipal Accounting Office for leading the ceremony and encouraged local officials, employees and stakeholders to participate in the month-long activities.

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Vice Mayor Marlo PJ A. Alipon, municipal councilors, department heads and representatives from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology also attended the ceremony.