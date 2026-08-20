Personnel authorized to possess firearms must ensure their weapons are secured at all times and cannot be accessed by unauthorized individuals, particularly children and other minors, he said.

All BuCor personnel were directed to observe strict physical security and maintain constant control of their firearms. Weapons must never be left unattended or in locations easily accessible to family members, coworkers, visitors or strangers.

Personnel who keep firearms at home are required to use secure storage facilities. The memorandum recommends a heavy-duty gun safe or lockbox firmly bolted to a wall or floor and installed in a discreet and secure area of the residence.

Keys or combination codes to gun safes must be kept hidden and must not be disclosed to unauthorized persons.

Personnel were reminded not to leave keys in obvious or accessible locations such as drawers, tables or cabinets. Combination codes should also be kept confidential and changed when necessary, particularly if an unauthorized person may have learned them.

For additional protection, firearms should be fitted with trigger locks or cable locks when not in use.

Ammunition must be stored separately from firearms in a different locked container to reduce the risk of accidental discharge and make unauthorized use more difficult.

The memorandum also reminded personnel to keep firearms concealed and inaccessible. Weapons must not be left on tabletops, in unlocked drawers, beneath pillows or in other exposed areas.

Firearms must also not be left inside unattended vehicles, where they could be stolen or accessed by passengers or other individuals.

BuCor stressed that responsible firearm ownership requires discipline, vigilance and compliance with established safety protocols, warning that a moment of carelessness could lead to accidental shootings, loss of life, criminal liability and damage to the service’s reputation.

Catapang called on BuCor personnel to lead by example and help prevent firearms from falling into the hands of minors, stressing that strict compliance with safety measures is essential to protecting families, colleagues, communities and the public.