First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos visited the Nee Bilibid Prison on Tuesday. Courtesy of NBP

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos visited the New Bilibid Prison on Tuesday, 20 October, to support programs providing healthcare, legal assistance and rehabilitation services to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The First Lady was welcomed by Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., who emphasized the importance of humane treatment and preparing inmates for reintegration into society.

The visit featured several initiatives under the theme “Kulay, Kalinga, Katarungan at Kalayaan,” including painting lessons, free legal consultations, a dermatology medical mission, the PagLaya Programme and the Katarungan Caravan.

“Your visit reminds us that behind every prison wall are individuals who, despite their past mistakes, remain deserving of dignity, compassion, and opportunities for meaningful transformation,” Catapang said.

He stressed that correctional services must extend beyond imprisonment to include education, livelihood training, healthcare and rehabilitation.

“Successful correctional management is not measured only by the number of individuals we confine, but also by the number we successfully prepare for freedom,” Catapang added.

The program concluded with the recognition of several PDLs who had qualified for release.