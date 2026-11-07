Supreme Court sets uniform guidelines for determining child support

The Supreme Court (SC) En Banc has approved a set of guidelines to institutionalize a uniform, objective and evidence-based approach to determining child support across the country.

Approved on 4 November 2026, the Guidelines on Fixing of Child Support aim to eliminate inconsistencies in how courts calculate financial obligations, while prioritizing the evolving needs of Filipino families and the best interests of the child.

The new rules complement the Family Code of the Philippines, as well as existing procedural rules on actions for support, the enforcement of foreign support judgments (A.M. No. 21-03-02-SC) and provisional orders (A.M. No. 02-11-12-SC).

While the guidelines preserve judicial discretion, they introduce a streamlined formula to make child support decisions more consistent and equitable.

In a significant shift, the computation considers not only the financial capacity of the person obliged to provide support and the child's basic needs but also the time and care devoted to the child's supervision.

The guidelines assign a quantified value to caregiving work to ensure that financial obligations are proportionate to the actual care provided by each party.

Recognizing that child-rearing in the Philippines often extends beyond the nuclear family, the guidelines also clarify the obligations of individuals other than biological parents who are legally required to provide support under the Family Code.

They likewise establish clear protocols on who may receive support on behalf of a child, including procedures for cases involving multiple designated recipients.

The new metrics apply under two conditions: when there is no written and valid agreement on child support between the parties, or when a material change in circumstances requires the adjustment or recomputation of an existing support arrangement.

The standardized framework was conceptualized and proposed by the SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns (CFCJC), under the leadership of its co-chairpersons, Associate Justices Amy C. Lazaro-Javier and Jhosep Y. Lopez.