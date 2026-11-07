Marcos orders rehabilitation of 23-km C5 stretch

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to begin the comprehensive rehabilitation of Circumferential Road 5 (C5) before the end of the year.

The project will cover a 23-kilometer stretch from the Kalayaan Interchange in Taguig City to Capitol Hills Drive near Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The rehabilitation aims to provide smoother, safer and more reliable travel for thousands of daily motorists and commuters using the major thoroughfare, which serves as an alternative to EDSA.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez announced that the project is scheduled to begin in the last week of November 2026.

The road has long suffered from severe ruts and uneven surfaces due to the heavy volume of truck traffic.

“The problem on C5 is severe. We sincerely ask for the understanding, apology, and patience of our citizens,” Lopez said.

“The C5 rehabilitation is about to begin. The advantage within the DPWH now is our 'work on workable' policy. If an area is cleared and ready for construction, we will immediately proceed with the work.”

The announcement followed a joint site inspection by Lopez and Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon at the Pasig-C5 Flyover in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City. The officials reviewed the completed structural retrofitting works on the flyover, which reopened ahead of schedule to help ease traffic after the Undas holidays.

The C5 project will involve comprehensive rehabilitation, including base correction, structural repairs and an extensive asphalt overlay.

Following the approach used in the recent EDSA rehabilitation, the project will also include wider sidewalks designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

The P2.5-billion project will be funded through the reallocation of savings from the EDSA rehabilitation project.

The EDSA project budget was reduced from an initial P17-billion allocation to P6 billion during Dizon’s previous tenure as DPWH chief.

The C5 rehabilitation is expected to take 420 calendar days, with completion targeted for the last week of January or early February 2028.

To minimize disruption, the DPWH is coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and affected local government units.

Construction will be carried out in phases, with actual roadwork scheduled strictly during nighttime hours, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.