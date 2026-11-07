The 2026 DTI-Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair generated P128.85 million in sales and drew 4,388 visitors during its five-day run at SM Megamall, providing Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with opportunities to reach consumers and potential buyers ahead of the Christmas season.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Coconut Authority, the event featured locally made food, beverages, wellness and beauty products, home decor and handicrafts, with a special showcase for coconut-based goods under COCONUTPhilippines.

Of the total sales, P44.50 million came from direct cash and booked transactions, while another P84.34 million consisted of orders under negotiation. The latter represents potential business for exhibitors as institutional and retail buyers continue discussions initiated during the fair.

For participating entrepreneurs, the event provided exposure beyond their home markets. Jero Carlo Labajo of Lao Integrated Farms Inc., which showcased organic coconut sugar, syrups and seasonings, said the fair allowed the Davao del Sur-based business to reach more customers and learn from other exhibitors.

“Being far from Metro Manila, we were able to come here and show our products to a bigger market, and at the same time, observe other MSMEs and get new ideas on how to upgrade our products,” Labajo said.

Eileen Annersand, founder of Antipolo-based Buko Coolers, said visitors responded positively to the business' coconut ice cream and coffee, with some buyers already expressing interest in its products.