Jose Victor Emmanuel ‘Jocot’ A. de Dios takes over as president and CEO of Prime CoreGen, Prime Infra's subsidiary overseeing the company’s newly acquired gas assets, effective 1 January 2026.

Prime CoreGen has secured recommendations to renew international certifications for its four natural gas-fired power plants in Batangas, boosting operational standards across its 2,000-megawatt portfolio.

In a statement on Friday, the power generation arm of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. said its Santa Rita, San Lorenzo, San Gabriel, and Avion power plants were recommended for recertification under three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards following an audit conducted by TÜV NORD on 22 October.

The certifications cover quality management (ISO 9001:2015), environmental management (ISO 14001:2015), and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001:2018).

The audit recorded zero nonconformities, indicating compliance with established management systems across the four facilities.

“Reliable power generation requires more than generating capacity. It also depends on how consistently we manage our assets, maintain our systems, and uphold standards across our operations. Sustaining these certifications reflects our commitment to these responsibilities as we continue to support the reliability and stability of the Luzon grid,” Prime CoreGen President and CEO Jocot de Dios said.

Separately, Prime CoreGen Avion Inc. successfully completed its first operations and maintenance surveillance audit conducted by TÜV SÜD Philippines on November 4, securing a recommendation to maintain its certifications under the same standards.

The four gas-fired facilities provide baseload, mid-merit, peaking, and ancillary services, helping balance electricity supply and demand across the Luzon grid.

In October alone, the Santa Rita and San Lorenzo plants accounted for 24.5 percent of Manila Electric Co.‘s total electricity purchases, underscoring their importance to the country’s largest electricity distribution utility.

Prime CoreGen said maintaining international operating standards is particularly important as natural gas plants provide flexible generation capacity to complement intermittent renewable energy sources.