SM City Rosales is inviting shoppers to share the joy of Christmas with children in need through its Besties of Joy 2026 campaign.

Under SM Cares’ buy-one, donate-one initiative, shoppers can purchase a pair of plush toys for ₱380. They keep one toy, while the other is given to a child through the mall’s beneficiary partner.

This year’s collection features four characters from the SM Super Pets Club: Maki, Matty, Sasha and Sera. Each purchase gives shoppers a new cuddly companion and helps another child experience the excitement of receiving a Christmas gift.

The Besties of Joy collection is available until 25 December 2026 at the mall atrium, in front of The SM Store at SM City Rosales.