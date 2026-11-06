SM City Rosales brings Christmas cheer to children through Besties of Joy
SM City Rosales is inviting shoppers to share the joy of Christmas with children in need through its Besties of Joy 2026 campaign.
Under SM Cares’ buy-one, donate-one initiative, shoppers can purchase a pair of plush toys for ₱380. They keep one toy, while the other is given to a child through the mall’s beneficiary partner.
This year’s collection features four characters from the SM Super Pets Club: Maki, Matty, Sasha and Sera. Each purchase gives shoppers a new cuddly companion and helps another child experience the excitement of receiving a Christmas gift.
The Besties of Joy collection is available until 25 December 2026 at the mall atrium, in front of The SM Store at SM City Rosales.
Through the campaign, SM City Rosales encourages the community to take part in the season of giving and help make Christmas more memorable for children.