Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has assured customers that its personnel and response teams will remain on standby around the clock during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on 1 and 2 November.

The power distributor said its crews are prepared to respond to electricity-related concerns across its franchise area throughout the holiday period.

“Meralco will be ready to respond to any power-related concerns of our customers to help ensure safe and reliable electricity service while families spend time to honor and remember their departed loved ones,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco Business Centers will be closed on 1 and 2 November, but customers may continue to seek assistance through the utility's digital platforms, official social media accounts and customer service hotline.

The company also reminded households to observe electrical safety precautions, particularly when leaving their homes unattended during the long weekend.

Customers are advised to unplug appliances, avoid overloading electrical outlets and keep electrical wires and equipment dry.

Meralco also warned against placing electrical cords under rugs or carpets, which could damage their insulation, and urged residents to keep flammable materials away from lighting fixtures and other heat sources.

Meanwhile, the company said its facilities, systems and response teams are prepared for the possible effects of El Niño, including higher electricity demand as temperatures rise.

“We expect electricity demand to rise as temperatures increase during El Niño. To help mitigate the impact on power consumption and electricity bills, we encourage customers to adopt simple energy conservation habits and use electricity more efficiently,” Zaldarriaga said.