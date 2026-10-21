Glaiza de Castro moved to tears by surprise baby shower

Glaiza de Castro all happy with baby shower hosted by Angelica Panganiban and friends

Kapuso actress Glaiza De Castro could not hold back her tears after discovering that what she thought would be an ordinary gathering with close friends was actually a surprise baby shower organized in celebration of her pregnancy.

Among those who helped make the occasion memorable were Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban and singer-actor Kean Cipriano, who joined their circle of celebrity friends in preparing a heartfelt celebration for the expectant mother.

Glaiza, who is preparing to welcome her first child with her Irish businessman husband David Rainey, shared glimpses of the emotional gathering on social media.

According to the actress, she initially believed that she would simply spend another evening catching up with Angelica and Kean at Eoto Studios.

“Ang usapan namin nila @iamangelicap at @kean, tatambay lang kami sa @eotostudios. Huling pagkikita kita naming tatlo inabot na kami ng madaling araw kaya inisip ko isa na naman tong mahabang gabi,” she recalled.

However, the evening turned into an unforgettable celebration when she discovered that her friends had secretly arranged a baby shower in her honor.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Glaiza became emotional as she reflected on the friendships that have remained strong despite the many changes in their personal and professional lives.

“Nasabi ko kay Lord na grabe siya sa mga taong binibigay niya sa akin. Ramdam na ramdam ko ang pagmamahal, at hindi lang ito dahil sa hormones. Nasubok na to ng matagal na taon. Na witness na namin ang mga iba't ibang chapters ng buhay, at hanggang ngayon andito parin sila,” she wrote.

The actress emphasized that the celebration meant much more than gifts and surprises. For her, it was a reminder of the genuine relationships she has built throughout the years.

Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry attended the gathering, including director Andoy Ranay, Sheena Halili and husband Jeron Manzanero, Gabby Eigenmann and wife Apple, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian, Mikael Daez and Megan Young, Kean Cipriano and wife Chynna Ortaleza, and Maxene Magalona.

Glaiza also expressed her appreciation to everyone who helped organize the occasion, particularly her friends who went out of their way to make her feel loved.

“Maraming maraming salamat Amigah sa pagiging pasimuno ng ganap na to, salamat Amigo sa lugar at lahat ng mga pumunta, masayang masaya rin si Baby Rainey dahil ramdam niya ang kaligayahan ng nanay niya. Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” she shared.

Angelica responded with an affectionate message, writing, “Mahal ka ng HOOMANS.”

Chynna likewise expressed her love for the actress, commenting, “Mahal ka namin.. Sulit ang pag plantsa! Heehee!”

A video compilation shared by Nice Print Photo also captured Glaiza's emotional reaction and the happy moments she experienced with her friends.

The baby shower comes weeks after Glaiza publicly announced her pregnancy in September, sharing photographs of her growing baby bump as she and David prepared for parenthood.

In an earlier interview, the actress admitted that discovering she was pregnant initially felt almost impossible to believe.

“Hindi siya nagsink-in agad. Parang siguro I had mga five pregnancy tests kasi hindi ako makapaniwala,” she revealed.

She further explained that the experience was entirely different from the dramatic pregnancy revelations she had portrayed in television dramas.

“Parang tinitingnan ko lang. Tapos andon lang ako sa kama ko, [iniisip ko kung] totoo ba ‘to? Hindi siya yung parang, hindi talaga siya parang soap opera. Lahat ng mga ginawa ko sa soap, hindi ‘yun yung nangyari sa totoong buhay. I was so stunned. And I couldn't believe na it was happening,” she added.

As Glaiza embraces this new chapter of motherhood, the surprise celebration served as a touching reminder that she has a strong support system ready to share in her happiness.

For the actress, the most precious part of the gathering was not the surprise itself but the presence of friends who have witnessed her journey through the years and continue to celebrate life's milestones with her.