The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has urged central banks to consider the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on monetary policy and financial stability as technological developments reshape economic conditions.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. raised the issue during the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group Annual Meetings and related engagements held from 12 to 18 October 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Price stability remains the core mandate of central banks. As uncertainty grows and technology evolves rapidly, including AI, we need to consider a wider range of scenarios and think more strategically about the future of Southeast Asia,” Remolona said.

He led a BSP delegation that discussed how AI could support productivity, innovation and financial inclusion, while emphasizing the need for investments in digital infrastructure, skills development and safeguards against emerging risks.

The delegation included Monetary Board Member Jose L. Querubin, Deputy Governor Zeno Ronald R. Abenoja and Senior Assistant Governor Edna C. Villa.