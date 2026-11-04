Shipping industry stakeholders have expressed support for the appointment of retired Rear Adm. Loumer Bernabe as permanent administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), citing the need to accelerate fleet modernization, digitalization and compliance with international maritime standards.

Bernabe, recently designated officer-in-charge of Marina, has outlined priorities aimed at improving domestic shipping safety, streamlining regulatory services and preparing the Philippines for an international maritime audit in June 2027.

Capt. Jess Morales, chairman of the Philippine Association of Coastal and Inland Water Ferries Inc. and president of IMP Shipyard Inc., said Bernabe's leadership could help address longstanding challenges in the maritime sector.

“As the Philippine maritime sector navigates critical transformations in domestic transport, safety enforcement, and international standards, the newly designated Officer-in-Charge Administrator of the Marina, Rear Admiral Loumer P. Bernabe, PN (Ret), has outlined a clear strategic vision centered on modernizing the country's domestic fleet, accelerating digitalization, and ensuring strict compliance with global maritime standards,” Morales said.

Jennifer Cuerdo, president of the Metro Shipbuilders and Ship Repairers Association Inc., also welcomed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon's designation of Bernabe, saying his experience could ensure regulatory continuity and advance maritime reforms.

Morales said modernizing the country's aging domestic fleet remains a priority, particularly as interisland shipping plays a crucial role in transporting passengers and goods across the archipelago.

“Recognizing the nation's reliance on inter-island shipping for trade, commerce, and passenger transport, Marina’s current leadership is pushing for safer, greener, and energy-efficient vessels to replace aging hulls across the archipelago,” Morales said.

Digitalization, maritime safety

Bernabe's proposed reforms include digitalizing vessel registration, licensing and seafarer certification to reduce processing delays and improve regulatory efficiency.

Morales said the initiatives also cover digital tracking and real-time monitoring systems to strengthen maritime safety enforcement and emergency response capabilities.

The shipping groups also highlighted preparations for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Member State Audit Scheme, scheduled for June 2027.

The audit will assess the Philippines' implementation and enforcement of international maritime conventions covering vessel safety, marine environmental protection, seafarer training and flag-state responsibilities.

“A crucial benchmark for RAdm Bernabe’s tenure is preparing the Philippines for the upcoming IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) in June 2027. The mandatory audit by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will evaluate the country’s effectiveness in implementing and enforcing key international maritime conventions covering safety of life at sea, marine environment protection, seafarer training standards, and flag-state control,” Morales said.

Cuerdo said strengthening regulatory enforcement and aligning domestic policies with international requirements would be essential to maintaining the country's maritime standing.

“Under RAdm Bernabe’s operational oversight, Marina is strengthening regulatory enforcement, updating national maritime safety policies, and harmonizing domestic laws with international standards. Ensuring full compliance during the June 2027 audit is vital to safeguarding the global standing of the Philippine flag and maintaining the reputation of Filipino seafarers worldwide,” Cuerdo said.

The stakeholders also cited Bernabe's experience in public administration and his approach to collaboration between regulators and private maritime operators.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy's Hinirang Class of 1987, Bernabe previously served as regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Mimaropa and Calabarzon before becoming its executive director.