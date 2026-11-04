Meralco’s continued partnership with Okada Manila is to power progress for the hospitality industry, according to its retail electricity arm, MPower.

OKADA PLAY, the online gaming platform powered by PhilWeb Corp., generated more than P100 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in October and surpassed 100,000 daily active users, six months after its launch.

Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI), operator of Okada Manila, and PhilWeb said the platform recorded approximately 50% month-on-month growth in betting turnover and GGR in October 2026.

Launched in May, OKADA PLAY has entered a new growth phase as the companies expand customer acquisition, gaming content and engagement initiatives.

“Surpassing ₱100 million in monthly GGR and reaching more than 100,000 daily active users within six months of launch is an encouraging milestone for OKADA PLAY. We welcome this achievement as an important step in the company’s digital growth strategy,” Okada Manila President and Chief Operating Officer Nobuki Sato said.

Powered by PhilWeb’s Online Gaming Platform solution, OKADA PLAY offers more than 4,000 gaming titles from over 20 content providers, supported by technology infrastructure, content aggregation and customer service operations.

PhilWeb Chairman Lance Y. Gokongwei said the platform’s performance highlights the potential of combining an established resort brand with scalable digital technology.

“OKADA PLAY’s strong performance demonstrates what can be achieved when a leading integrated resort brand is supported by scalable technology infrastructure. We are encouraged by the significant acceleration in October and believe the platform is well-positioned for its next phase of growth,” Gokongwei said.

PhilWeb expects additional partner platforms to potentially reach P100 million in monthly GGR before the end of 2026.