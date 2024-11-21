Archdiocese of Manila releases guidelines on ‘Simbang Gabi’

The Archdiocese of Manila has released guidelines for the conduct of Simbang Gabi (Misa de Aguinaldo) and Christmas Eve Masses this year.

Under Circular No. 2024-84, Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula provided the following guidelines for all clergy under the archdiocese, which stemmed from the recommendations from the Archdiocese Liturgical Commission:

• Simbang Gabi Masses can start as early as 7:00 p.m. for evening Masses.

• For the Dawn/Morning Masses, the last Simbang Gabi Mass can start at 5:30 a.m.

• As a pastoral accommodation, the "anticipation" of the following day during evening Masses will be allowed, except for the anticipation of Monday.

• During weekday evening Masses, the readings and prayers of the following day may be used (except during Sunday evenings, when the Sunday readings and prayers are used).

• The Gloria is prayed/sung and white vestments are used in all Simbang Gabi Masses even on Sundays. The Creed is said only on Sundays.

• Aguinaldo/Simbang Gabi Masses celebrated on Sunday will use the prayers and readings of Sunday, but white vestments are worn, and the Gloria and Creed are sung or recited.

• During the other Sunday Masses, which are not Aguinaldo Masses, violet vestments are used.

• If Simbang Gabi Masses are to be celebrated in chapels, offices, or places other than the parish church, shrine, or chaplaincy, explicit permission from the Archbishop of Manila must be sought.

• On Christmas Eve, the Vigil Mass of Christmas may be celebrated from 6:00 p.m. The last Mass on the evening of 24 December would follow the liturgy of Midnight Mass for Christmas.

• The dawn Mass of Christmas will be celebrated in the early morning of 25 December.

• The Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission prepared Family Prayers for Advent (Blessing of Advent Wreath and Lighting of Advent Candles) and Family Prayers for Christmas (Blessing of the Belen, Parol, and Christmas Tree; Blessing and Veneration of the Image of the Infant Jesus and Blessing of Homes at the Beginning of the Year). Let us encourage our parishioners to pray together as families so that the seasons of Advent and Christmas will be occasioned by meaningful encounters with the Lord.

“I gladly take this opportunity to assure you of my paternal blessings and prayerful solicitude,” Advincula said.

Simbang Gabi is a devotional, nine-day series of masses attended by Catholics in anticipation of Christmas.

It begins on 16 December.